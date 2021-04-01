DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — If you’ve been having trouble getting your mail, you’re not alone.
Late mail has been an issue since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Maryland’s second district, in places like Dundalk.READ MORE: Hogan: ‘Major Screw Up’ At Baltimore Vaccine Facility Ruined 15 Million Doses; Emergent Defends Record Following Report of Past Issues
Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is demanding action be taken as soon as possible.READ MORE: Man Charged In Connection With Shooting In Gwynn Oak, Baltimore County Police Say
“We’re coming together as a team to go to the top and say, you have to get us the management here, you have to get us the resources here, there’s no reason why this problem should continue on and on.”MORE NEWS: Maryland Bill That Would Give All Adoptees Access To Original Birth Records Fails In Senate
It’s not just in Baltimore. These delays have been a problem all across the country.