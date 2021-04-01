BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials attribute a spike in COVID-19 cases to Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X. The city’s coronavirus case rate is higher than the case rate for Maryland and the U.S.

Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the city’s most recent cases are among younger residents and for the first time ever, residents ages 70 or over have the lowest rate of cases. That’s because 27% of residents 60 and older are fully vaccinated.

“When we take a look at the age breakdown of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “We can see differences and how the vaccines are affecting the health of our residents.”

Beginning in early March, ages 20 to 29 and 40 to 49 are now the leaders in new COVID cases.

The new COVID-19 variants are making younger people sicker, Mayor Brandon Scott said. Younger people are now getting hospitalized for coronavirus.

To help get people in the city vaccinated faster, the city has launched a one-stop shop portal to help with vaccination pre-registration at covax.baltimorecity.gov.

The city is now using this portal for all registration for the coronavirus vaccine rather than separate it by age. The state and city is in phase 2b of the vaccination plan and on April 27 vaccine eligibility will be open to all Marylanders over the age of 16.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.