By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Last month, a local brewery said they wanted to, “give a crap” and join the fight against colon cancer.

DuClaw Brewing Company says they wanted to do their part after seeing Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini take the field after beating the disease.

So that’s why last month, in partnership with Squatty Potty and The Colon Cancer Foundation, they created the Thanks For Giving A Crap Beer.

DuClaw says the campaign raised more than $20,000.

If you still would like to donate, you can. For an $85 contribution, you’ll receive a six pack of the beer, as well as a colon cancer screening test and Squatty Potty.

