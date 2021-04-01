Cambridge (WJZ)– A team of firefighters are on the scene of a 3 alarm fire in Dorchester County.
It happened around 12:30 this morning. Firefighters responded to a call for an apartment fire in the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge.
The fire does involve a fatality but no other information has been released.
#BREAKING– A team of DSFMs and K9 Billie are on the scene of this 3-alarm fire in Cambridge involving a fatality. Around 12:30 a.m., FF's responded to a call for an apt. fire located in the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge. More info will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/nrgRdqLMkG
