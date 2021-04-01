COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
Cambridge (WJZ)– A team of firefighters are on the scene of a 3 alarm fire in Dorchester County.

It happened around 12:30 this morning. Firefighters responded to a call for an apartment fire in the 400 block of High Street in Cambridge.

The fire does involve a fatality but no other information has been released.

 

