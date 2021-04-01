REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units in the nation have now arrived in Maryland.
The 32-foot trailers arrived at the Maryland Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Reisterstown.
Over the next few days, the trailers will be headed out across the state to help get more COVID-19 vaccinations in remote areas and zip codes that rank high on the CDC vulnerability index.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
This effort is on top of the mobile clinics that the state launched last month.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.