BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Baltimore City residents aged 16 and older can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine using the vaccination pre-registration portal.

The new portal is set to get people on the list in preparation for April 27, the day all Marylanders aged 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

You can access it here.

The city has used separate forms for separate populations in the past, but is now using one single form to pre-register the eligible residents.

If you’ve already registered with the City, you don’t need to use the new portal. You’re already on the city’s list! They said they will contact you once a vaccine appointment becomes available.

The list is not first-come, first-served, city officials said.

“I’d like to be very clear on this point – this list is not first-come, first-served. We continue to have a focus on equity and vaccinations of higher-risk individuals first,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

They will also be announcing plans for people to register if they don’t have internet access.

Eligible older adults, those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities, or their caregivers, should also fill out the interest forms, which inlcude a question about whether the person seeking a vaccine is homebound.

They can call the Maryland Access Point Hotline at 410-396-2273 if they do not have internet access, and a representative will help them fill out their form.

