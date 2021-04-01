BOSTON (WJZ) — An Opening Day rainout is a bummer, but the Orioles and Red Sox will play Friday.
By way of perspective, Opening Day one year ago was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and had to wait four months until they could finally play.
Nathan Eovaldi will get the nod for the Red Sox, a starter Orioles hitters are quite familiar with.
The Orioles faced Eovaldi in a Spring Training game in Sarasota, Florida just last week. They also saw him on Opening Day at Fenway Park last year. In that outing, he allowed just one run in six innings.
Eovaldi has won six of seven career decisions when facing the Orioles.
"He's very, very tough," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "He's got a good cutter, he can change speeds on you as well. He's done it at a high level he's done it in a World Series, so we're going to have our hands full with him.
Orioles lefty John Means will start for the Orioles. It will be the first Opening Day start in his career.