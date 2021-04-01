ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As Easter weekend approaches, Howard County is releasing a few reminders on how to safely celebrate the holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He instead asked people to observe the holiday virtually or with people in your household.
The reminder comes as Howard County's positivity rate is at 5.5%, the highest since early February.
