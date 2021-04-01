COVID-19 In MDOver 1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Over 1.5K Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University created a dashboard ranking how well states are making their COVID-19 vaccine websites accessible for those with disabilities.

Not good news for Maryland.

Researchers have the state’s website coming in last, citing the most errors on the site.

The database says most state websites rely on charts and tables that can be difficult or impossible for people with vision impairments and other disabilities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

CBS Baltimore Staff