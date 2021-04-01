BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University created a dashboard ranking how well states are making their COVID-19 vaccine websites accessible for those with disabilities.
Not good news for Maryland.
Researchers have the state's website coming in last, citing the most errors on the site.
The database says most state websites rely on charts and tables that can be difficult or impossible for people with vision impairments and other disabilities.
