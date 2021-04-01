ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police detailed what led to an officer-involved shooting during a welfare check in Pasadena last month.

The shooting occurred on March 18 around 11 a.m. in the 7800 block of Bodkin View Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene for a mental crisis. They were told 79-year-old Leonard John Popa, who was bedridden, was threatening to harm himself.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door, but there was no answer. They realized the door was unlocked, opened it and called inside.

Popa told the officers to come inside. When officers walked into the bedroom, they found Popa seated upright in his bed.

The man told police he had a gun. Officers saw the handle of a gun coming from in between the mattresses. Officers told him to stay away from the weapon. When Popa didn’t respond, police repeated the order to stay away from the gun. Instead Popa reached for the gun.

Police said Popa then raised the weapon and Corporal T. Brennan feared for his life was in immediate danger and fired at Popa. Popa was shot once in the arm and once in the torso.

Officers on scene immediately began to render aid to Popa, but he died.

Brennan, a 7-year-veteran of the department, is a certified crisis intervention specialist with the department. He is currently on administrative leave.

A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from the scene.

Police Chief Amal Awad said the incident unfolded in a matter of minutes.

