GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Gwynn Oak that injured a 27-year-old man, according to Baltimore County Police.
George Scott, 33, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges, according to police.READ MORE: Maryland Bill That Would Give All Adoptees Access To Original Birth Records Fails In Senate
Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue on March 27, 2021.
Police said the man ran to the 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike after being shot when police were called.READ MORE: First Federal Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Units Arrive In Maryland Thursday
Scott is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Baltimore County by calling 410-307-2020.MORE NEWS: All Marylanders Ages 16+ Can Now Pre-Register For A COVID-19 Vaccine
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.