ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland will add new mass vaccination sites in Frederick County at Frederick Community College, in Harford County at Ripken Stadium and in Howard County at Columbia Mall.
The Frederick site will open in the week of April 12, with the Ripken location opening the week of April 19 and mall location opening the week of April 26.READ MORE: All Marylanders Ages 16+ Can Now Pre-register For A COVID-19 Vaccine
As eligibility and supply is expected to expand in the next month, the state announced Thursday they will also begin to have some no-appointment options for the vaccine.
Eastern Shore mass vaccination site will open a no-appointment necessary line for eligible Marylanders, with no-appointment options expanding soon.READ MORE: Here's Where All Baltimore City Residents 16+ Can Pre-Register For COVID Vaccine Ahead Of April 27
This comes along with several other mass vaccination sites opening up by the end of April. Anne Arundel County will launch a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Navy-Marine Corp Stadium by mid-April.
This week, two more mass vaccination sites will open one at Montgomery College in Germantown and the Baltimore County vaccination site at Timonium Fairgrounds will transition to a state site.
Register for a vaccine by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX or go to COVIDvax.maryland.gov.MORE NEWS: M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Offers Direct Scheduling Option
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.