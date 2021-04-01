ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 12,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed last week in Maryland, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor Thursday.
According to the state, 12,280 unemployment claims were filed the week ending on March 27. That’s down more than half from the previous week when 25,996 claims were filed.
Some 719,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 27, the U.S Labor Department said Thursday. That’s an increase of 61,000 from the previous week, according to CBS News.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 27, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|ALLEGANY
|89
|13
|5
|11
|ANNE ARUNDEL
|622
|65
|18
|105
|BALTIMORE
|1,627
|283
|46
|243
|BALTIMORE CITY
|942
|123
|29
|185
|CALVERT
|101
|14
|4
|9
|CAROLINE
|37
|3
|1
|5
|CARROLL
|175
|10
|2
|28
|CECIL
|128
|13
|5
|20
|CHARLES
|199
|21
|4
|26
|DORCHESTER
|52
|6
|0
|9
|FREDERICK
|266
|40
|7
|44
|GARRETT
|34
|10
|0
|6
|HARFORD
|299
|36
|7
|39
|HOWARD
|301
|67
|11
|65
|KENT
|19
|5
|0
|3
|MONTGOMERY
|972
|154
|49
|181
|NON-MARYLAND
|1,125
|702
|75
|118
|PRINCE GEORGES
|1,346
|307
|60
|216
|QUEEN ANNES
|53
|3
|0
|8
|SOMERSET
|37
|6
|0
|5
|ST MARYS
|89
|10
|4
|10
|TALBOT
|37
|11
|0
|9
|Unknown
|11
|0
|0
|3
|WASHINGTON
|179
|19
|2
|23
|WICOMICO
|111
|13
|5
|21
|WORCESTER
|77
|4
|2
|21
|Totals by Type:
|8,929
|1,938
|336
|1,413
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|8,929
|Total New PUA and PEUC:
|3,351
|Total New UI Claims:
|12,280