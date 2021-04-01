COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 12,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed last week in Maryland, according to numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor Thursday.

According to the state, 12,280 unemployment claims were filed the week ending on March 27. That’s down more than half from the previous week when 25,996 claims were filed.

Some 719,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 27, the U.S Labor Department said Thursday. That’s an increase of 61,000 from the previous week, according to CBS News.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 27, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
ALLEGANY 89 13 5 11
ANNE ARUNDEL 622 65 18 105
BALTIMORE 1,627 283 46 243
BALTIMORE CITY 942 123 29 185
CALVERT 101 14 4 9
CAROLINE 37 3 1 5
CARROLL 175 10 2 28
CECIL 128 13 5 20
CHARLES 199 21 4 26
DORCHESTER 52 6 0 9
FREDERICK 266 40 7 44
GARRETT 34 10 0 6
HARFORD 299 36 7 39
HOWARD 301 67 11 65
KENT 19 5 0 3
MONTGOMERY 972 154 49 181
NON-MARYLAND 1,125 702 75 118
PRINCE GEORGES 1,346 307 60 216
QUEEN ANNES 53 3 0 8
SOMERSET 37 6 0 5
ST MARYS 89 10 4 10
TALBOT 37 11 0 9
Unknown 11 0 0 3
WASHINGTON 179 19 2 23
WICOMICO 111 13 5 21
WORCESTER 77 4 2 21
Totals by Type:  8,929 1,938 336 1,413
Total Regular UI Claims: 8,929
Total New PUA and PEUC: 3,351
Total New UI Claims: 12,280

