BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Thursday, if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and want to get it at M&T Bank Stadium you can directly schedule it through them and skip the statewide scheduling site.
The site is operated by the state and University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and Maryland Stadium Authority.
How to directly schedule an appointment at M&T Bank Stadium:
- Determine eligibility. The state’s phased distribution plan outlines the order in which groups become eligible for vaccination. We are currently vaccinating people in Phases 1a, 1b, 1c, 2a and 2b. Learn more about eligibility here: https://www.umms.org/phases
- If eligible, schedule your appointment online at www.umms.org/StadiumVax or by phone at 410-779-9507.
Marylanders can still use the statewide pre-registration system by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX or visiting https://onestop.md.gov/preregistration.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.