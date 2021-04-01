BOSTON (WJZ) — The Orioles were expected to play the Red Sox Thursday in an Opening Day game in Boston, but that game has now been postponed due to weather.
According to WBZ, our sister station in Boston, the game will now be made up on Friday at 2:10 p.m.
Today's Orioles-Red Sox game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Opening day has been rescheduled to tomorrow at 2:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/jcjrvZOl05
— Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) April 1, 2021
“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”
For the 4,500 fans that were expected at Fenway Park Thursday, those tickets will be honored Friday.
The Orioles will hold their home opener on April 8 at Camden Yards.