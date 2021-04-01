COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in northeast Baltimore on March 28.

Northeast District patrol officers responded at around 11:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of an unresponsive person.

They found 37-year-old Ashley Lambert unresponsive. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where doctors observed trauma to the victim and ruled the death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff