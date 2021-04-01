Rosedale, Md. (WJZ)– Two adults and a 9-year-old child were injured in a shooting in Rosedale.
It happened in the 5500 block of Lanham Way on Wednesday night.
Police say the adults were shot in the upper body, while the child was shot in the lower body.
#UPDATE: Two adults and a 9-year-old were shot in the 5500 block of Lanham Way, 21206 on 3-31-21 at 11 p.m. and taken to hospitals. Detectives are investigating to determine if the victims were targeted. Anyone who may have information, please call 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^RR
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 1, 2021
All the victims were taken to a local hospital.
Their current conditions are unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.