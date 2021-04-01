COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat, Positivity Rate Remains Above 5%
Rosedale, Md. (WJZ)– Two adults and a 9-year-old child were injured in a shooting in Rosedale.

It happened in the 5500 block of Lanham Way on Wednesday night.

Police say the adults were shot in the upper body, while the child was shot in the lower body.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.