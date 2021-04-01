ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Stadium Authority is pushing to give the Orioles and the Ravens a bigger piece of sports betting.
A bill in the General Assembly would allow betting at stadiums, but only on game days.
In a letter to lawmakers, the Stadium Authority is pushing to allow betting year-round. They argue this will increase foot traffic near the stadiums and Horseshoe Casino.
In addition to in-person wagers, they're also pushing for a betting app.