ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two adults are dead and a eight-year-old child is injured in a shooting in Rosedale late Wednesday.
It happened in the 5500 block of Lanham Way around 11 p.m.
Police said the adults were shot in the upper body, while the child was shot in the lower body.
All three were taken to the hospital, the two adults later died. The child suffered a non-fatal injury, police said Thursday.
Police believe the shooting stems from an argument that happened during a family gathering.
Homicide detectives are actively conducting their investigation at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
Editor's Note: Police originally believed the child victim to be nine-years-old. They have since updated their information that the child is eight, not nine. The story has been updated.
