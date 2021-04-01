COVID-19 In MDOver 1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Over 1.5K Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland has declared Juneteenth a holiday.

It falls on a Saturday this year, so it will be observed on Friday, June 18 instead.

Employees will be granted administrative leave and all summer session classes will be canceled.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in this country. There is currently a bill making its way through the General Assembly to make it a state holiday.

