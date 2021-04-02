BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal carjacking in Baltimore early Friday.
According to city police, a southeast district police was on routine patrol in the 100 block of North Conkling Street around 5:06 a.m. when he saw a man was being assaulted by three juvenile boys as they attempted to take his vehicle.
The three suspects took the man’s vehicle and then struck the man as they fled the area.
Officers followed the suspects in the stolen car and they bailed out of the vehicle in the 100 block of North Clinton Street.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody. Two other suspects remain at large.
The 41-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, but he later died.
Charges are pending in this case.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.