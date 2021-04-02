ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged 42-year-old Antowan S Clark with two counts of first-degree murder in the Rosedale triple shooting Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 5500 block of Lanham Way around 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. Two adults, 42-year-old Nyatiaha Faltz and 19-year-old Grantley Herbert, were fatally shot in the upper body following argument at a family gathering, police said.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested After Police Say Family Argument Leads To Deadly Triple Shooting In Rosedale, 8-Year-Old Injured
A child, 8-year-old Ka’niyah Watlington, suffered a non-fatal injury after she was shot in the lower body, police said Thursday. Her mother told police she is in stable condition.
8-year-old Ka’niyah Watlington is recovering in the hospital after she was shot during a triple shooting in Rosedale last night. Her mother says she is in stable condition. Baltimore County Police say the other two people shot during the incident have now died @wjz pic.twitter.com/KMlw8Sm4bv
“When the officers arrived on the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds,” Joy Stewart, Baltimore County Police Director of Public Affairs, said. “This appears to be an isolated incident that was the result of a domestic-related argument.”
Neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the shooting.
“Things like this don’t happen around here,” a local resident told WJZ.
Clark is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.
