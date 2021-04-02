ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits released an audit of Gov. Larry Hogan’s controversial purchase and replacement of COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.
A new audit finds the state spent $11 million on COVID-19 tests from South Korea that were approved by the FDA.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the purchase of 500,000 tests last year when the pandemic was just beginning.
The audit found the tests were more likely to come back as false negatives or inconclusive and most of them were never used.
In a statement to WJZ, the governor's office says, in part, "We have no regrets, except for the time and tax dollars that have been wasted trying to undermine this international accomplishment."
