BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball is moving this season’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to a controversial new Georgia voting law.
The game was supposed to be played at Truist Park in July.READ MORE: 1 U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Man Rams Vehicle Into Security Barricade, Suspect Also Killed
The Atlanta Braves said their franchise is “deeply disappointed” by the decision to move the game.
A new host city has yet to be announced.
In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and the Orioles said they support the MLB’s decision.READ MORE: Amid Calls For Transparency, Emergent CEO Says Workers Did Not Accidentally Mix Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Vaccines
MORE NEWS: Police: 24-Year-Old Man Shot In The Arm In West Baltimore
Statement of Orioles Chairman & CEO @johnpangelos and @mayorbmscott: pic.twitter.com/toyFV5r8x7
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 3, 2021
In a joint statement, they say, in part, “we encourage everyone to use this moment to fight for fair elections, register eligible Americans to vote and make their voices heard.”