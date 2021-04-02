COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Brandon Scott, Local TV, mlb, MLB All-Star Game, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball is moving this season’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to a controversial new Georgia voting law.

The game was supposed to be played at Truist Park in July.

The Atlanta Braves said their franchise is “deeply disappointed” by the decision to move the game.

A new host city has yet to be announced.

In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and the Orioles said they support the MLB’s decision.

In a joint statement, they say, in part, “we encourage everyone to use this moment to fight for fair elections, register eligible Americans to vote and make their voices heard.”

CBS Baltimore Staff