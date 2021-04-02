COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases And Hospitalizations Increase Friday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,457 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths as the state’s positivity rate continued its rise Friday morning.

Hospitalizations went up by 32 to 1,045; with 251 in ICU beds and 794 in acute care.

The state has now recorded 414,385 confirmed cases and 8,134 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.09%, now at 5.6%. Maryland conducted 37,145 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,043,360 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Friday.

Maryland has administered 2,836,766 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,793,406 first doses and 960,985 second doses administered in total. Of those, 38,437 first doses and 33,134 second doses were given out in the last day.

They have administered 82,375 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,019 since Thursday.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,546 (203) 1*
Anne Arundel 39,217 (555) 14*
Baltimore City 45,097 (926) 22*
Baltimore County 56,503 (1,338) 35*
Calvert 3,925 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,132 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,341 (213) 5*
Cecil 5,397 (125) 2*
Charles 9,803 (172) 2*
Dorchester 2,481 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,286 (292) 9*
Garrett 1,906 (61) 1*
Harford 14,259 (253) 4*
Howard 17,405 (221) 6*
Kent 1,229 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,951 (1,430) 46*
Prince George’s 78,442 (1,363) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,724 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,453 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,481 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,969 (36) 0*
Washington 13,326 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,108 (150) 0*
Worcester 3,404 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (58) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,474 (3) 0*
10-19 40,812 (6) 1*
20-29 75,804 (35) 1*
30-39 70,971 (79) 6*
40-49 62,381 (226) 5*
50-59 62,317 (640) 25*
60-69 41,971 (1,318) 17*
70-79 23,450 (2,077) 38*
80+ 15,205 (3,748) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 216,438 (3,914) 91*
Male 197,947 (4,220) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 122,623 (2,813) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,793 (285) 7*
White (NH) 145,325 (4,161) 97*
Hispanic 64,830 (737) 15*
Other (NH) 19,513 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,301 (55) 0*

CBS Baltimore Staff