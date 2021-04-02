ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,457 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths as the state’s positivity rate continued its rise Friday morning.
Hospitalizations went up by 32 to 1,045; with 251 in ICU beds and 794 in acute care.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Wants Feds To Allow For More H-2B Visas To Help Maryland's Seafood Industry
The state has now recorded 414,385 confirmed cases and 8,134 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.09%, now at 5.6%. Maryland conducted 37,145 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,043,360 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Friday.
Maryland has administered 2,836,766 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,793,406 first doses and 960,985 second doses administered in total. Of those, 38,437 first doses and 33,134 second doses were given out in the last day.
They have administered 82,375 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,019 since Thursday.READ MORE: Police Search For Missing 28-Year-Old Woman In Baltimore
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,546
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,217
|(555)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|45,097
|(926)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|56,503
|(1,338)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,925
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,132
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,341
|(213)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,397
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,803
|(172)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,481
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,286
|(292)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,906
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,259
|(253)
|4*
|Howard
|17,405
|(221)
|6*
|Kent
|1,229
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,951
|(1,430)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,442
|(1,363)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,724
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,453
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,481
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,969
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,326
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,108
|(150)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,404
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(58)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,474
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,812
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|75,804
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|70,971
|(79)
|6*
|40-49
|62,381
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|62,317
|(640)
|25*
|60-69
|41,971
|(1,318)
|17*
|70-79
|23,450
|(2,077)
|38*
|80+
|15,205
|(3,748)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|216,438
|(3,914)
|91*
|Male
|197,947
|(4,220)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: All Marylanders Ages 16+ Can Now Pre-Register For A COVID-19 Vaccine
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|122,623
|(2,813)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,793
|(285)
|7*
|White (NH)
|145,325
|(4,161)
|97*
|Hispanic
|64,830
|(737)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,513
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,301
|(55)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.