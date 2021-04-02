WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after a person tried to ram a vehicle into barricade on the north side of the building.
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured in the incident when they were struck by the vehicle.
The suspect is in custody.
All three people were taken to area hospitals.
U.S. Capitol police sent an alert saying the building would be lockdown “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the building, per the Associated Press.
A large police presence is in the area.
