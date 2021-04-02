WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — One U.S. Capitol police officer is dead and another officer was injured after a man rammed his vehicle into a barricade on the north side of the Capitol building Friday afternoon in Washington D.C. The suspect, who is an American citizen, is also dead.

“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce that one of our officers have succumbed to injuries,” U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman said. She asked for prayers for the officer’s family and colleagues. They are waiting to identify the officers as they are still notifying next of kin.

The officers were struck near a security checkpoint on Constitution Avenue. CBS News reports the at least one officer was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

Pittman said after the driver rammed the officers at the barricade, he got out of the vehicle and was shot by Capitol Police officers after he ran “aggressively” at officers with a knife.

The U.S. lockdown has been lifted, but a large police presence remains in the area as an investigation is underway into what led to the incident and the FBI is on scene. There does not appear to be any ongoing threat.

President Joe Biden, who is at Camp David, is aware of the incident. The U.S. Attorney General was also notified of the incident.

Police said the suspect was not known to U.S. Capitol Police and the incident doesn’t seem to be terrorism related.

U.S. Capitol police sent an alert around 1:04 p.m. Friday locking down the building “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the building.

Congress is in recess this week, so lawmakers are not in the building.

The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the building.

The following roads are closed in the area:

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW.

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.

Video posted online showed a dark blue-colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

This comes nearly three months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. It’s the first time the U.S. Capitol has been placed on lockdown since the insurrection.

There has been some debate about whether or not to keep a high fence up near the U.S Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

This is the second time a USCP officer died protecting the Capitol this year. The first was Officer Brian Sicknick who died following the Jan. 6 riots. Two other Capitol Police officers took their own lives after the riots in January. So the department has lost a total of four officers this year.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol.

Several lawmakers tweeted their thoughts on the incident:

“We are horrified by the death of another US Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty. Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“Let us all pray for the injured [Capitol Police officers.] I am grateful for these patriotic public servants who put their lives on the line day in and day to protect us and were injured in this horrific assault. I will share info as I receive it,” Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) tweeted.

“My prayers are with the two injured officers from this attack The brave men and women of Capitol Police go into work each day to protect those that work at the seat of our democracy. This year, they’ve faced unimaginable challenges. We’re all pulling for their quick recovery,” tweeted Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.).

