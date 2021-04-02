WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Several Maryland lawmakers and police departments are offering their condolences and support after a U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed after a man rammed his vehicle into a barricade on the north side of the Capitol building Friday afternoon in Washington D.C.

“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce that one of our officers have succumbed to injuries,” U.S. Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman said.

She asked for prayers for the officer’s family and colleagues. They are waiting to identify the officers as they are still notifying next of kin.

1 U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured After Man Rams Vehicle Into Security Barricade, Suspect Dead

Several lawmakers tweeted their thoughts on the incident:

“We are horrified by the death of another US Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty. Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“Let us all pray for the injured [Capitol Police officers.] I am grateful for these patriotic public servants who put their lives on the line day in and day to protect us and were injured in this horrific assault. I will share info as I receive it,” Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) tweeted.

“My prayers are with the two injured officers from this attack The brave men and women of Capitol Police go into work each day to protect those that work at the seat of our democracy. This year, they’ve faced unimaginable challenges. We’re all pulling for their quick recovery,” tweeted Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.).

Several Maryland police departments tweeted their condolences and support, also:

“Our thoughts are with the members of the @CapitolPolice and their families as they mourn the loss of an officer in the line of duty. The Baltimore County Police Department offers our sincere condolences and support.”

“The Anne Arundel County Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to the United States Capitol Police Department in the loss of an Officer and others who were injured today while protecting the U. S. Capitol building.”

This incident comes nearly three months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. It’s the first time the U.S. Capitol has been placed on lockdown since the insurrection.