COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:30 PMAll In with Laila Ali
    1:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccinations, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,275 new coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to increase, according to data from the state health department.

Hospitalizations went up by 19 to 1,064; with 259 in ICU beds and 805 in acute care.

READ MORE: 1 U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Man Rams Vehicle Into Security Barricade, Suspect Also Killed

The state has now recorded 415,660 confirmed cases and 8,157 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.22%, now at 5.82%.

Maryland conducted 26,760 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,084,607 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Saturday.

Maryland has administered 2,915,522 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,830,915 first doses and 997,007 second doses administered in total. Of those, 37,509 first doses and 36,022 second doses were given out in the last day.

READ MORE: William F. Evans Identified As Officer Killed After U.S. Capitol Attack

They have administered 87,600 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,225 since Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,557 (203) 1*
Anne Arundel 39,345 (555) 14*
Baltimore City 45,318 (928) 22*
Baltimore County 56,735 (1,341) 35*
Calvert 3,932 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,138 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,371 (214) 5*
Cecil 5,423 (125) 2*
Charles 9,826 (174) 2*
Dorchester 2,489 (48) 1*
Frederick 18,347 (292) 9*
Garrett 1,910 (61) 1*
Harford 14,330 (254) 4*
Howard 17,470 (223) 6*
Kent 1,232 (42) 2*
Montgomery 67,061 (1,434) 46*
Prince George’s 78,633 (1,364) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,730 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,462 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,481 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,971 (36) 0*
Washington 13,363 (260) 3*
Wicomico 7,127 (151) 0*
Worcester 3,409 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (63) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 21,575 (3) 0*
10-19 40,975 (6) 1*
20-29 76,059 (35) 1*
30-39 71,200 (81) 6*
40-49 62,541 (226) 5*
50-59 62,508 (643) 25*
60-69 42,076 (1,323) 17*
70-79 23,506 (2,082) 38*
80+ 15,220 (3,756) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 217,112 (3,920) 91*
Male 198,548 (4,237) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.4K New Cases And Hospitalizations Increase Friday
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 123,108 (2,817) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,839 (287) 7*
White (NH) 145,845 (4,171) 97*
Hispanic 64,941 (739) 15*
Other (NH) 19,569 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,358 (60) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff