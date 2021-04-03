ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,275 new coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continues to increase, according to data from the state health department.
Hospitalizations went up by 19 to 1,064; with 259 in ICU beds and 805 in acute care.READ MORE: 1 U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Man Rams Vehicle Into Security Barricade, Suspect Also Killed
The state has now recorded 415,660 confirmed cases and 8,157 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.22%, now at 5.82%.
Maryland conducted 26,760 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.8 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,084,607 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Saturday.
Maryland has administered 2,915,522 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,830,915 first doses and 997,007 second doses administered in total. Of those, 37,509 first doses and 36,022 second doses were given out in the last day.READ MORE: William F. Evans Identified As Officer Killed After U.S. Capitol Attack
They have administered 87,600 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 5,225 since Friday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,557
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,345
|(555)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|45,318
|(928)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|56,735
|(1,341)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,932
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,138
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,371
|(214)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,423
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,826
|(174)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,489
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,347
|(292)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,910
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,330
|(254)
|4*
|Howard
|17,470
|(223)
|6*
|Kent
|1,232
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,061
|(1,434)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,633
|(1,364)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,730
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,462
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,481
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,971
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,363
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,127
|(151)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,409
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(63)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,575
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|40,975
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|76,059
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|71,200
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|62,541
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|62,508
|(643)
|25*
|60-69
|42,076
|(1,323)
|17*
|70-79
|23,506
|(2,082)
|38*
|80+
|15,220
|(3,756)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|217,112
|(3,920)
|91*
|Male
|198,548
|(4,237)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.4K New Cases And Hospitalizations Increase Friday
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|123,108
|(2,817)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,839
|(287)
|7*
|White (NH)
|145,845
|(4,171)
|97*
|Hispanic
|64,941
|(739)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,569
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,358
|(60)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.