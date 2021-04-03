COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MDSPCA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – “Diamond Darling” is a 2 ½-year-old dog recently put up for adoption at the MD SPCA.

Her previous owner had to give her up during a move to meet their new landlord’s requirements.

Diamond’s very excitable and would do best with an active family with no small children. She also plays well with other dogs.

Staff at the MD SPCA say her energy might require patience, but she is housebroken and responds to commands like “sit.”

Her desire to please would make her an excellent student for an attentive trainer.

For an up-to-date list of pets up for adoption at the MD SPCA, visit mdspca.org/adopt.

CBS Baltimore Staff