COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore, the company announced Saturday.

This comes after quality control issues at Emergent BioSolutions ruined up to 15 million potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

“Specifically, the Company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the Company specialists already at Emergent,” Johnson & Johnson said.

No Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered to the public have been tainted.

According to the New York Times, the Biden administration also stopped Emergent BioSolutions from making another COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca.

President Biden abruptly canceled a visit to Emergent’s Baltimore facility in early February.

WJZ has reached out to Emergent BioSolutions for a comment and has not yet received a response.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

