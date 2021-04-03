BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore, the company announced Saturday.
This comes after quality control issues at Emergent BioSolutions ruined up to 15 million potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.READ MORE: Seasonal Allergies Or COVID-19? Here's How To Tell The Difference Between Symptoms
“Specifically, the Company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the Company specialists already at Emergent,” Johnson & Johnson said.
No Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered to the public have been tainted.
NYT: "The Biden administration on Saturday put Johnson & Johnson in charge of a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, and stopped the facility from making another vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca." @wjz pic.twitter.com/6T47E8E1EO
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 4, 2021
According to the New York Times, the Biden administration also stopped Emergent BioSolutions from making another COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca.
President Biden abruptly canceled a visit to Emergent’s Baltimore facility in early February.
WJZ has reached out to Emergent BioSolutions for a comment and has not yet received a response.
