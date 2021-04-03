BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) —After a yearlong battle with colon cancer, first baseman Trey Mancini is playing baseball again.
On Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Mancini got a hit and scored a run in the Orioles' win.
In Saturday’s win over the Red Sox, Mancini drove in a run.
Mancini had surgery for colon cancer last year on the same day Major League Baseball shut down spring training due to COVID-19.
“There were times, especially when I was diagnosed early on where I wasn’t totally sure if I was ever going to play baseball again,” Mancini recalled upon his return. “Just being able to feel like myself, feel great and participate in everything fully is something I’m very appreciate of and I don’t take for granted at all.”
Mancini had a breakout season in 2019, batting .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs.
The Orioles conclude their three-game series against the Red Sox on Easter Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m.
