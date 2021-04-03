COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to the 400 block of Furrow Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

