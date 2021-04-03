BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore hired its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
Dr. Diane Berthoud will take over the position starting July 1.
She will oversee the University's necessary changes to make sure the campus is inclusive for everyone.
Dr. Berthoud is coming from the University of California, San Diego where she held a similar position.
She says she’s excited to work with colleagues and students to help move the University forward.