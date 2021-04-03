COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Education, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, University Of Maryland Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore hired its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Dr. Diane Berthoud will take over the position starting July 1.

READ MORE: Woman Killed, Man Injured In Crash In Bowie Saturday Morning, Maryland State Police Say

She will oversee the University’s necessary changes to make sure the campus is inclusive for everyone.

READ MORE: Walmart Supercenter In Dundalk Closed This Weekend For Cleaning Crews To 'Thoroughly Sanitize Building'

Dr. Berthoud is coming from the University of California, San Diego where she held a similar position.

MORE NEWS: Police: 31-Year-Old Man Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting Saturday Afternoon

She says she’s excited to work with colleagues and students to help move the University forward.

CBS Baltimore Staff