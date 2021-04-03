COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore is dealing with a ransomware attack.

The school says it happened in late December, but it just discovered the breach this week.

Hackers accessed a system that’s used by students, faculty and staff, and they were able to access some personal information.

The University has reached out to anyone impacted by this.

UMB says it has reported the breach to both state and federal authorities.

