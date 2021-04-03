BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Prince George’s County on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Diamond T. Hayes, 23, of Mitchellville. She was the driver and sole occupant of a 2020 Nissan Versa.

The injured victim has been identified as James A. Christian, 75, of Upper Marlboro. He was the driver and sole occupant of a 2019 Ford Explorer.

Christian was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A third person was also involved. He reported no injuries and drove his vehicle from the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the report of a traffic crash on the westbound side of Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found the three vehicles had been involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles driven by Christian and the uninjured man were stopped at a red light at the intersection of westbound Central Avenue and Watkins Park Drive in Bowie.

According to investigators, Hayes was traveling in the same direction, approaching the stopped vehicles, when the light changed and she made an abrupt lane change, striking the rear of the Ford Explorer. Hayes then apparently lost control of her vehicle and struck a Ford truck.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and is conducting a detailed crash investigation.

It is unknown at this time what the cause and contributing factors involved in the crash were.

The investigation is continuing.