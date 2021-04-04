COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.6K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Annapolis Police confirm they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.

Police were called to the scene around 7:33p.m. for a report of a shooting and when officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say this is still an active and fluid investigation and ask anyone with information about his incident to call 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can may remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

