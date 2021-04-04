BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a sunny and warm Sunday, a perfect opening day for the Baltimore City Farmers Market and Bazaar.

In anticipation, the market released a map for this year’s event underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.

Returning this year is the bazaar’s artisans!

“Everyone was struggling for some sense of normalcy, the farmers’ market is a big sense of normalcy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

“It’s a great place for people who have been cooped up to be able to come out and be safe,” said Kate Brendler, Baltimore Dog Bakery.

Last year, the market was food only due to the pandemic.

But this year, they have hot dog food vendors, artisans and crafts!

They are still encouraging distancing and masks are required.

For farmers like like Tom Albright, the connection between local farmers and their customers will always be a crucial one.

“Between a farmer and consumer is truly important and you know, we’ve lost that, we teach people how to cook the food that they buy, they want recipes they want suggestions, how to do things. The key is this is a farmers’ market, connecting farmers directly to consumers,” Albright said.

The market runs from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday through December rain or shine.