BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a sunny and warm Sunday, a perfect opening day for the Baltimore City Farmers Market and Bazaar.
In anticipation, the market released a map for this year’s event underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.READ MORE: No Indication Officer In Capitol Attack Was Stabbed, Shot
Returning this year is the bazaar’s artisans!
“Everyone was struggling for some sense of normalcy, the farmers’ market is a big sense of normalcy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.
“It’s a great place for people who have been cooped up to be able to come out and be safe,” said Kate Brendler, Baltimore Dog Bakery.
Last year, the market was food only due to the pandemic.READ MORE: Leaders Urge People To Mind Move Over Law After State Troopers Struck In Separate Weekend Incidents
But this year, they have hot dog food vendors, artisans and crafts!
They are still encouraging distancing and masks are required.
For farmers like like Tom Albright, the connection between local farmers and their customers will always be a crucial one.
“Between a farmer and consumer is truly important and you know, we’ve lost that, we teach people how to cook the food that they buy, they want recipes they want suggestions, how to do things. The key is this is a farmers’ market, connecting farmers directly to consumers,” Albright said.MORE NEWS: BWI Airport Not As Busy, Though More Than 6M People Nationwide Went Through TSA Security Over Easter Weekend
The market runs from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday through December rain or shine.