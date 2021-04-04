BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While their capacity may have been limited, churches welcomed back parishioners for Easter service.

With blue skies and the sun shining, Easter service at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen was held in person.

“It’s just wonderful to be back here in person after a long year of being apart,” said Kate Linkous, who attended the service.

With capacity restriction and social distancing in place, Kate Linkous attended service with her family.

“The service today was all about hope and maintaining hope through a difficult year,” Linkous said.

“I think we’ve proven to ourselves, this part year, that we’re more resilient than we think we are,” said Archbishop William Lori.

Archbishop Lori said he is hopeful about the future.

“What I sense this year is a lot more optimism, a lot more joy and it’s just wonderful to see people actually in church,” he said.

At Old St. Paul’s, they too welcomed back parishioners after more than a year of holding service almost exclusively online.

“And it seemed like it was the right time and we love the idea of Easter, of the joy of Easter, bringing people back into our building,” said Rev. Mark Stanley, Old St. Paul’s.

Back in the building as Maryland continues to take steps to get back to normal.

Churches across the city still held virtual service, as well as outdoor services for those who still aren’t ready to attend church indoors.

