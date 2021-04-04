ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,669 new coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths Sunday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate increased, according to data from the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up by 67 to 1,131; with 256 people in ICU beds and 875 in acute care.
The state has now recorded 417,329 cases and 8,165 deaths related to the virus. The state’s positivity rate is up by 0.08%, now at 5.9%.
Maryland conducted 39,030 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over 8.9 million tests conducted throughout the pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,112,930 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Sunday.
Meanwhile, as numbers continue to tick up, 1,112,930 Marylanders were fully vaccinated for the virus as of Sunday.

Maryland has administered 2,970,914 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, with 1,857,984 first doses and 1,020,855 second doses administered in total. Of those, 27,069 first doses and 23,848 second doses were given out in the last day.
The state has administered 92,075 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines so far, with 4,475 since Saturday.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,559
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|39,483
|(557)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|45,660
|(929)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|57,083
|(1,341)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,944
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,148
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,416
|(215)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,447
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|9,872
|(174)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,495
|(48)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,384
|(292)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,913
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,437
|(255)
|4*
|Howard
|17,567
|(223)
|6*
|Kent
|1,240
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,212
|(1,435)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|78,840
|(1,365)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,735
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,477
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,483
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,973
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,409
|(260)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,135
|(151)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,417
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(64)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|21,715
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|41,181
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|76,423
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|71,491
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|62,748
|(226)
|5*
|50-59
|62,748
|(642)
|25*
|60-69
|42,219
|(1,327)
|17*
|70-79
|23,569
|(2,084)
|38*
|80+
|15,235
|(3,759)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|217,982
|(3,928)
|91*
|Male
|199,347
|(4,237)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|123,814
|(2,818)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,883
|(287)
|7*
|White (NH)
|146,479
|(4,176)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,085
|(740)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,632
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,436
|(61)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.