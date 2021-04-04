BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in northwest Baltimore late Saturday night.
Northwest District officers were called to the 3200 block of Tioga Parkway to investigate a shooting at around 10:55 p.m.
They found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
Northwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.