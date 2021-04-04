BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Transportation Police officer was injured in a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning.
Officials said it happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 50 around 3:10 a.m.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions
The officer was taken to shock trauma for treatment.
The three right lanes were closed as police cleared the scene but have since reopened.
SB I-95 at exit 50, three right lanes and off ramp to Caton Avenue closed due to crash. Left lane remains open. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 4, 2021READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 23 Deaths Reported As Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue To Climb
MORE NEWS: Walmart Supercenter In Dundalk Closed This Weekend For Cleaning Crews To 'Thoroughly Sanitize Building'
REOPENED: SB I-95 at exit 50, all lanes and exit ramp clear. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 4, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.