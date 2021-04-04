COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, Maryland News, MDTA, Police Officer Injured, Police Officer Struck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Transportation Police officer was injured in a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 50 around 3:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions

The officer was taken to shock trauma for treatment.

The three right lanes were closed as police cleared the scene but have since reopened.

MORE NEWS: Walmart Supercenter In Dundalk Closed This Weekend For Cleaning Crews To 'Thoroughly Sanitize Building'

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest updates.