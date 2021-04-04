BOWIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that killed an infant in Anne Arundel County.

The infant is nine-months-old, who police believe is the child of the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer, identified as Talaya C. Martin, 29, of Elkridge.

The driver was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Maryland State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before 4:30 a.m. on northbound Rt. 295, south of Rt. 100.

Responding troopers found the Ford Explorer down a steep hill in the median, on its right side.

Police said a 2014 Honda Crosstour, driven by 45-year-old Marlon J. King, was also involved in the crash, but he stayed on the highway. He was not injured.

Their investigation indicates the driver of the Honda was northbound in the slow lane of Rt. 295, when he saw a vehicle approaching at a “high rate of speed” in the same lane, police said.

They said King was concerned and moved to the fast lane of Rt. 295 as the Ford Explorer approached.

Police learned Martin lost control of her vehicle just before passing the Honda. The Ford veered to the right before driving back across both northbound lanes toward the median, when it struck the Honda. Martin continued on to the median, through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and is investigating. They do not know what the cause and contributing factors involved in the crash were.

They found a car seat in the Ford, but it was not secured. Police do not know if the child was in the unsecured seat during the crash.

Police said the investigation will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review about charges.