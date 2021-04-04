BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot at the same time in different parts of Baltimore overnight Sunday, police say.

Officers responded at around 3:14 a.m. to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting.

They found a 30-year-old man suffering a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim said he was at a large house party on the west side of the city when a fight broke out and then gunshots rang out. The victim said he couldn’t give an exact address to the party at this time.

Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

At the same time at 3:14 a.m., Eastern District officers were called to the 700 block of North Milton Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

The victim’s family members flagged down an ambulance in the 800 block of North Milton Avenue and directed them to the back of the 700 block of North Milton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the location a short time later they observed a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said the victim was too intoxicated and couldn’t give an exact address to where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

