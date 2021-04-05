BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Fabian Mendez.
Mendez died after he was struck by his own car after police say he was carjacked by three teens. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, April 2.READ MORE: 41-Year-Old Man Killed After Carjacking In SE Baltimore Early Friday, 16-Year-Old In Custody
A southeast district police officer was on routine patrol when he saw an assault in the 100 block of North Conkling Street. As the officer approached, the three teens got into the blue sedan and sped away, striking Mendez.
When the teen driver crashed into another vehicle, the suspects bailed out and tried to run away from the police on foot. However, police caught up with the 16-year-old driver.READ MORE: Vigil To Be Held For Baltimore Carjacking Victim Fabian Mendez In Highlandtown Monday Night
Mendez was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The 16-year-old told police he carjacked Mende and struck him with the sedan. He remains in custody and is awaiting trial.
A vigil will be held for Mendez Monday night at 7:30 in Highlandtown.