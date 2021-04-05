BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left five people injured in downtown Baltimore.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.
Police found five victims in the 300 block of N Eutaw Street near the Lexington market.
One of the victims is in critical but stable condition.
The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries.
All the victims are black males, who range in age from 37 to 61.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City police.
