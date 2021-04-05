COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.6K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Breaking News, Crime, Local News, Multiple Victims, Police, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left five people injured in downtown Baltimore.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions

Police found five victims in the 300 block of N Eutaw Street near the Lexington market.

One of the victims is in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.6K New Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Continue To Rise

The other four victims have non-life threatening injuries.

All the victims are black males, who range in age from 37 to 61.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City police.

MORE NEWS: Infant Killed In Anne Arundel County Crash On BW Parkway, Police Say

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest.