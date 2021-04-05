COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
(CNN) — All 50 states have announced when they plan to open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone eligible under US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations — if they haven’t done so already.

Arkansas and Maryland are two of the most recent states to announce plans to expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, starting on Tuesday.

A dozen other states already also have expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older. And several states that previously announced plans to open up vaccine eligibility by early May have changed their timelines to open up in late March or early April.

Below is the timeline for when those and other states have said they will open vaccination eligibility to the general public:

— March 9: Alaska

— March 16: Mississippi

— March 22: West Virginia

— March 24: Utah and certain state-run sites in Arizona

— March 25: Georgia

— March 29: Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, Louisiana and Kansas

— March 30: Minnesota, Arkansas

— March 31: Indiana, South Carolina

— April 1: Montana, Connecticut

— April 2: New Hampshire, Colorado

— April 5: Michigan, Tennessee, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, Nevada, Wisconsin, Alabama

— April 6: New York, Delaware, Maryland

— April 7: North Carolina, Maine

— April 9: Missouri

— April 12: Illinois, Kentucky

— April 15: California, Washington

— April 18: Virginia

— April 19: Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania

— April, no set date: New Mexico, Wyoming

— May 1: Oregon, South Dakota, Nebraska, Hawaii, New Jersey

For all states currently vaccinating anyone 16 and older, people ages 16 or 17 can only receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only option authorized for use in that population so far.

The vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in adults 18 and older.

