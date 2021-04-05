TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will hold its first Spring Restaurant Week from April 16 to May 2.
More than 50 restaurants will feature special menu items and deals for dine-in, take-out or curbside pick-up.
"We are excited to partner with our local restaurants to bring back this beloved Baltimore County tradition in an innovative, new way," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "We're encouraging the residents of Baltimore County and beyond to come out and support our hard-hit restaurant community—whether it's trying something new or returning to an old favorite—and to take full advantage of these options to dine safely and comfortably."
Registration fees were waived for participating restaurants this year.