BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a new sign that Americans are ready to move on from the pandemic, more people traveled by air over the Easter holiday weekend than at any point since the pandemic began.
More than six million people went through TSA security since Thursday.READ MORE: Baltimore City Recreation Centers, Programs Reopen Monday
The surge in passengers was significant enough to force Delta to fill middle seats, despite its promise not to do so again until May 1.
While air travel is making a comeback, the CDC is still only recommending it for those who are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
Meanwhile, it was a busy weekend at Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport, though not as busy as the previous weekend.
The four-day period from Thursday, April 1 through Sunday, April 4 had 72,644 departing passengers. That same period the previous week was busier, with nearly 80,000 departing passengers for that four-day period.
Friday, March 26 was the busiest day since the pandemic started, with 22,968 departing passengers, a BWI spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: 15 People Displaced Following Apartment Fire In Sykesville
The airport recently reopened its Long Term A parking lot, due to growing passenger traffic.