ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Starting Tuesday any Maryland resident ages 16 and up can get a coronavirus vaccine and to help make sure people who want a vaccine can get one, the state is opening up several more mass vaccination sites this week, including walk-up locations.

The state will continue to prioritize people in Phase 1 and 2 for vaccinations.

On Friday, the state’s mass vaccination site at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury was allowing walk-up appointments for vaccinations. Starting Tuesday, walk-up appointments will be allowed at the Hagerstown mass vaccination site.

Gov. Larry Hogan said walk-ups will be allowed at M&T Bank Stadium next week and they will also open “no appointment necessary” lines at every mass vaccination site opening in the future.

Hogan said three more mass vaccination sites will open this week including the FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro Station, The Maryland State Fairgrounds in Baltimore County and the Montgomery College campus in Germantown.

Starting next week, more mass vax sites will open at Frederick Community College, The Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and Anne Arundel County and at Ripken Stadium in Harford County. Another site will open at the Mall of Columbia in Howard County.

“We want to emphasize that the best way to guarantee a vaccine and to get through the sites faster is still to pre-register and secure an appointment,” Hogan said.

A total of 481 pharmacies across the state are offering covid-19 vaccinations, Hogan added.

Call 1-855-MD-Go-Vax or visit https://onestop.md.gov/preregistration to register for a vaccination.